Old Dominion Freight Line (BIT:1ODFL) Price Target Increased by 25.02% to 175.23

The average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line (BIT:1ODFL) has been revised to €175.23 / share. This is an increase of 25.02% from the prior estimate of €140.16 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €122.37 to a high of €212.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.99% from the latest reported closing price of €170.15 / share.

There are 1,484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an decrease of 228 owner(s) or 13.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ODFL is 0.22%, an increase of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 181,849K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,224K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,462K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 34.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,124K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,041K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 11.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,279K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,001K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 42.44% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,725K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,984K shares , representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ODFL by 3.70% over the last quarter.

