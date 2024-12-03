News & Insights

Old Dominion Freight Focuses on Yield Amid Revenue Drop

December 03, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Old Dominion Freight ( (ODFL) ) has issued an announcement.

Old Dominion Freight Line reported a decrease in revenue per day for November 2024, attributed to a drop in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and weight per shipment. Despite these declines, the company improved revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, showcasing its focus on yield management. This aligns with Old Dominion’s strategy to enhance market share and shareholder value, even amid economic challenges.

