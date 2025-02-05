OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Earnings Results: $ODFL Reports Quarterly Earnings

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT ($ODFL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, beating estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,385,830,000, missing estimates of $1,406,808,143 by $-20,978,143.

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Insider Trading Activity

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT insiders have traded $ODFL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID S CONGDON (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $23,470,340 .

. GREG C GANTT sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,400,490

LEO H SUGGS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $676,320

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 406 institutional investors add shares of OLD DOMINION FREIGHT stock to their portfolio, and 441 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ODFL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.

