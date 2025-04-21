OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Earnings Preview: Recent $ODFL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT ($ODFL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,397,742,240 and earnings of $1.17 per share.

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Insider Trading Activity

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT insiders have traded $ODFL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID S CONGDON (Executive Chairman) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $13,578,000

GREG C GANTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,414 shares for an estimated $2,720,940 .

. LEO H SUGGS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $676,320

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 400 institutional investors add shares of OLD DOMINION FREIGHT stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ODFL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/04, 04/03, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 04/03, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ODFL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ODFL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ODFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $188.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Eric Morgan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $215.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jack Atkins from Stephens set a target price of $210.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.