News & Insights

Markets
ODFL

Old Dominion Board Approves Share Repurchase Program

July 26, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) said the company's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes Old Dominion to repurchase up to $3.0 billion of its outstanding stock. The new repurchase program will begin after the completion of the company's existing $2.0 billion repurchase program, which had $376.9 million remaining available and uncommitted at June 30, 2023.

For the first six months of the current year, the cash utilized for shareholder return programs included $302.2 million of share repurchases and $87.8 million of cash dividends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ODFL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.