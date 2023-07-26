Old Dominion Board Approves Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) said the company's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes Old Dominion to repurchase up to $3.0 billion of its outstanding stock. The new repurchase program will begin after the completion of the company's existing $2.0 billion repurchase program, which had $376.9 million remaining available and uncommitted at June 30, 2023.

For the first six months of the current year, the cash utilized for shareholder return programs included $302.2 million of share repurchases and $87.8 million of cash dividends.

