News & Insights

Stocks

Old Dominion announces 4.9% general rate increase

November 18, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Old Dominion (ODFL) announced a general rate increase, or GRI, of 4.9% applicable to rates established under the existing ODFL 559, 670, and 550 tariffs, effective December 2. Todd Polen, Old Dominion Freight Line’s VP – pricing services, commented, “The general rate increase is based on the Company’s economic forecast and expectations for the operating environment. We must continue enhancing our high-quality service network and systems to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations and deliver on our promises. At Old Dominion, we are committed to delivering our premium value proposition of on-time, claims-free service at a fair price. This GRI will affect our class tariffs and is intended to partially offset the rising costs of real estate, new equipment, technology investments, and competitive employee wage and benefit packages. Although the GRI will impact each customer differently based on specific shipment lanes and distance traveled, it is consistent with our long-term yield management philosophy and the overall impact of the increase is anticipated to be approximately 4.9 percent. The GRI also provides for a nominal increase in minimum charges with respect to intrastate, interstate and cross border lanes.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ODFL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ODFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.