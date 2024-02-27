Old Crop Cotton Rallies a Limit

Nearby cotton prices closed with as much as 4 cent gains. The March contract finished 417 points higher as OI has dwindled to 39 contracts. The new crop contracts were 73 to 136 points higher led by the also thin October.

The Cotlook A Index dropped by 80 points to 100.70 cents for 2/26. The AWP was 168 points stronger at 75.12 cents. ICE certified stocks were 997 bales as of 2/21.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 100.75, up 417 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 98.8, up 400 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 97.68, up 400 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

