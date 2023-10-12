Old Card, New Tricks: Visa’s Multimillion Dollar Play in Gen-AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Visa (NYSE:V) is a credit card and payments processing company that’s been around for a long time. Recently though, Visa has established a generative artificial intelligence (AI) connection that you probably didn’t expect. After delving into the details, you might end up buying V stock even if you had never considered it before.

As we’ll discover, Visa is forming partnerships that should benefit the company and its clients worldwide. Yet, it’s Visa’s surprising gen-AI investment that’s grabbing the headlines now. So, let’s see what this old financial firm’s been up to lately.

Potent Partnerships Add Value to V Stock

Lately, Visa has been using strategic partnerships to enhance its value to both the customers and, in the long run, the company’s shareholders. First of all, Visa is collaborating with Swift to streamline international business-to-business (B2B) payments.

With the help of Swift’s technology, Visa’s business clients can take advantage of more efficient and cost-effective cross-border payments. Payments can also be more secure now, as the two companies intend to “increase end-to-end transaction visibility by using high-speed Swift GPI capabilities and tracking data.”

Speaking of more secure transactions, Visa recently entered into a strategic partnership with Expel to help clients manage their cybersecurity risk.

With the help of the Expel MDR product, Visa will be better positioned to prioritize threat detections based on clients’ key assets, reduce alert-to-response time, prevent threats from spreading and provide Visa’s clients with key security metrics.

Visa Jumps Headfirst Into the Gen-AI Revolution

We’re already seeing evidence that Visa is leveraging the power of next-generation technology. Yet, the best may be yet to come as Visa is jumping headfirst into the generative AI revolution with a multimillion-dollar investment.

Specifically, Visa is launching a $100 million initiative led by Visa Ventures, which is Visa’s global corporate investment arm.

This is a major news item that received coverage from Bloomberg and even from TechCrunch. I’ll admit, Visa definitely wasn’t an early investor in generative AI technology. However, at least now the company is preparing to capitalize on a tech trend that’s here to stay.

In the press release, Visa Chief Product and Strategy Officer Jack Forestell commented that generative AI will “meaningfully change commerce in ways we need to understand.” It’s encouraging to see that Visa’s management appreciates the vast impact of gen-AI and is responding by embracing it instead of resisting it.

There’s Nothing Boring About V Stock

In past generations, people might have viewed Visa as a boring but reliable company to invest in. Nowadays, however, Visa isn’t boring at all.

The company is making bold moves into the areas of cybersecurity and tech-powered, cross-border payments. Moreover, Visa is prepared to invest in the future of gen-AI technology.

Thus, with powerful partnerships and tech-friendly ventures, Visa is more cutting-edge than you might expect. In light of this, I encourage you to consider a long position in V stock today.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Old Card, New Tricks: Visa’s Multimillion Dollar Play in Gen-AI appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.