OLB Group announces S-1 filing for proposed spin-off of DMint

October 21, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

OLB Group (OLB) has filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed spinoff of its wholly owned subsidiary, DMint, a Bitcoin mining facility, to OLB shareholders. Shareholders of record on the to-be-announced date will receive shares in the newly independent DMint. The shareholder record date for the spinoff has yet to be determined and will be announced at a future date. The company said, “DMint operates as a dedicated Bitcoin mining facility in Selmer, TN with a focus on sustainability and efficiency. The spinoff will allow DMint to operate independently, providing shareholders with direct exposure to the fast-evolving cryptocurrency sector. The company employs advanced technology and energy-efficient strategies to enhance mining productivity while minimizing environmental impact. We believe the public filing of the S-1 represents a significant milestone in the spinoff process, underscoring OLB’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders through innovative strategies and cutting-edge ventures in the digital currency space.”

