Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap’s Credit Outlook Upgraded by Moody’s

November 13, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA (GB:0FHP) has released an update.

Moody’s has confirmed Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap’s credit rating at Baa2 and upgraded its outlook to positive, reflecting the company’s strong operational performance and growth in rental income. This positive outlook is expected to enhance the company’s access to competitive financing in both Norwegian and international markets.

