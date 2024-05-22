Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Bolsters Bonds Portfolio

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA (GB:0FHP) has released an update.

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA has successfully raised NOK 900 million through a new bond issue and increased their existing bond loans by NOK 550 million, resulting in outstanding volumes of NOK 1.175 billion and NOK 1.200 billion respectively. The company also repurchased NOK 1.236 billion of an older bond series, with all transactions set to finalize on May 30, 2024. Investment bank Nordea facilitated these financial activities.

For further insights into GB:0FHP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.