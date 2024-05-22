News & Insights

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Bolsters Bonds Portfolio

May 22, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA (GB:0FHP) has released an update.

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA has successfully raised NOK 900 million through a new bond issue and increased their existing bond loans by NOK 550 million, resulting in outstanding volumes of NOK 1.175 billion and NOK 1.200 billion respectively. The company also repurchased NOK 1.236 billion of an older bond series, with all transactions set to finalize on May 30, 2024. Investment bank Nordea facilitated these financial activities.

