Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA Mourns Founder Olav Thon

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA (GB:0FHP) has released an update.

Olav Thon, the esteemed founder of Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA, has passed away at the age of 101. Thon, who stepped down as chairman earlier this year but remained an active board member, is succeeded by Stig O. Jacobsen until the next general meeting. Thon’s legacy and invaluable contributions to the company since 1983 are deeply appreciated.

