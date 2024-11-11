Olaplex Holdings price target lowered to $1.50 from $2 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman lowered the firm’s price target on Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) to $1.50 from $2 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While it is clear Olaplex’s new management is making hard choices for the business today to set it up for sustainable growth in the future, it will take time for the benefits to be readily apparent in financials, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

