Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ:OLPX) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Olaplex Holdings' (NASDAQ:OLPX) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Olaplex Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$414m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Olaplex Holdings has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Personal Products industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Olaplex Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Olaplex Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Olaplex Holdings. Over the last two years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 27%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 138% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Olaplex Holdings' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Olaplex Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 62% in the last year. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Olaplex Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

Olaplex Holdings is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

