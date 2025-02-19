Olaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

Olaplex will announce Q4 and fiscal 2024 results and host a conference call on March 4, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on March 4, 2025, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the company will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the results. Investors can access the call via a dedicated number or through an online platform. The press release emphasizes Olaplex's commitment to improving hair health through its innovative, bond-building technology, which has transformed the professional hair care sector since its inception in 2014. The company's products are available through multiple sales channels, including professional salons and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results indicates transparency and openness with investors, which can enhance investor confidence in the company.

Olaplex is showcasing its commitment to ongoing dialogue with investors through the scheduled conference call and webcast, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with management.

The upcoming results could highlight continued growth and innovation in the beauty industry, suggesting strong business performance that may positively influence stock performance.

Olaplex's well-established reputation in the hair care market and its innovative technology may attract attention and interest from potential investors during the financial report, reinforcing its market position.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the financial results announcement may indicate that the company is under pressure to disclose information, which can raise concerns among investors about potential financial instability or disappointing performance.

The lack of pre-released guidance or information regarding expected performance could lead to speculation and uncertainty in the market, negatively affecting investor confidence.

The company has not provided any information regarding the impact of market conditions or competition on its financial results, which may worry investors about its strategic positioning.

FAQ

When will Olaplex report its Q4 and fiscal 2024 financial results?

Olaplex plans to report its financial results before the market opens on March 4, 2025.

How can I access the Olaplex investor conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing (201) 689-8521 or toll-free at (877) 407-8813.

What time is the Olaplex conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 AM ET on March 4, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast for Olaplex's financial results?

The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/ on the same day.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OLPX Insider Trading Activity

$OLPX insiders have traded $OLPX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMANDA BALDWIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $74,390 and 1 sale selling 382,555 shares for an estimated $803,365 .

and 1 sale selling 382,555 shares for an estimated . JOHN P BILBREY has made 2 purchases buying 76,825 shares for an estimated $134,695 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $OLPX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.





The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at



https://ir.olaplex.com/



. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8521 or (877) 407-8813 for a toll-free number. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.









About OLAPLEX









OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. In 2014, OLAPLEX disrupted and revolutionized the prestige hair care category by creating innovative bond-building technology, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s proprietary, patent-protected ingredients work on a molecular level to protect and repair damaged hair. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.









Contacts















Investors:







ICR





Allison Malkin









allison.malkin@icrinc.com











Financial Media:







Lisa Bobroff





Vice President, Global Communications & Consumer Engagement









lisa.bobroff@olaplex.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.