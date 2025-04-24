Olaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Olaplex will report Q1 fiscal 2025 results on May 8, 2025, with an investor call at 9:00am ET.

$OLPX Insider Trading Activity

$OLPX insiders have traded $OLPX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMANDA BALDWIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $74,390 and 1 sale selling 382,555 shares for an estimated $803,365 .

and 1 sale selling 382,555 shares for an estimated . JOHN P BILBREY has made 2 purchases buying 76,825 shares for an estimated $134,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN C DUFFY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,743 shares for an estimated $64,963 .

. TRISHA L FOX (Chief People Officer) sold 26,526 shares for an estimated $38,197

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $OLPX stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OLPX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLPX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OLPX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.85.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $1.7 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $2.0 on 11/08/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it plans to report first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025.





The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at



https://ir.olaplex.com/



. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8521 or (877) 407-8813 for a toll-free number. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.









About OLAPLEX









OLAPLEX is a foundational health and beauty company powered by breakthrough innovation and the professional hairstylist. Born in the lab and brought to the chair, our products are designed to enable Pros and their clients to achieve their best results and to provide consumers with a holistic healthy hair regimen. Founded in 2014, OLAPLEX revolutionized prestige hair care with its category creating Complete Bond Technology™, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking all three bonds during and after hair services. Since then, OLAPLEX has expanded into a full suite of hair health formulas. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold globally through an omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.









