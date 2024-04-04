Olaplex CFO Eric Tiziani To Step Down; Reaffirms Q1 Net Sales Guidance

(RTTNews) - Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) said that Eric Tiziani will step down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue another opportunity, effective May 3. Paul Kosturos, a seasoned financial executive with over 30 years of experience, will join Olaplex and serve as Interim CFO following Tiziani's departure.

The company noted that it has launched an external search for a new Chief Financial Officer in partnership with a leading executive search firm.

In addition, Olaplex reaffirmed its guidance for net sales for the first quarter of 2024 in the range of $92 million to $97 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $95.3 million for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.