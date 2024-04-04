News & Insights

Markets
OLPX

Olaplex CFO Eric Tiziani To Step Down; Reaffirms Q1 Net Sales Guidance

April 04, 2024 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) said that Eric Tiziani will step down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue another opportunity, effective May 3. Paul Kosturos, a seasoned financial executive with over 30 years of experience, will join Olaplex and serve as Interim CFO following Tiziani's departure.

The company noted that it has launched an external search for a new Chief Financial Officer in partnership with a leading executive search firm.

In addition, Olaplex reaffirmed its guidance for net sales for the first quarter of 2024 in the range of $92 million to $97 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $95.3 million for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OLPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.