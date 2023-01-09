Olam Group targets IPO of Olam Agri as early as first half of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

January 09, 2023 — 06:44 pm EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's commodity trader Olam Group said on Tuesday it plans to list its majority-owned unit Olam Agri Holdings as early as the first half of this year.

Olam Group plans Olam Agri's primary listing on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, with a possible concurrent listing on the Saudi Exchange of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui Editing by Chris Reese)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.