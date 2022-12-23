Commodities
ROTH

Olam Group completes $1.24 bln stake sale in agri unit to Saudi firm

December 23, 2022 — 12:28 am EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's commodity trader Olam Group OLAG.SI said on Friday it had completed the sale of a 35.43% stake in its unit Olam Agri to Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC) for $1.24 billion.

The deal, which was first announced on March 25, values Olam Agri at an equity valuation of $3.5 billion, Olam Group said in a statement.

Olam Group said the deal unlocks value for its shareholders and sets a benchmark valuation for Olam Agri. SALIC and Olam Agri have also inked an agreement that will help the Singapore-based firm gain quicker access into the Middle East markets, it added.

Olam Agri, in which Olam Group will continue to hold a 64.57% stake, is one of the three operating groups formed in early 2020 by Olam Group as the result of a re-organisation.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROTH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.