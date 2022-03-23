Olam expects delay in IPO of its food ingredients unit

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International Ltd said on Thursday it does not expect the IPO of its food ingredients unit to take place during the planned second quarter.

Olam had announced plans in August for Olam Food Ingredients to pursue a primary listing in London, in an IPO that sources said could raise about 2 billion pounds. This would have made it one of the biggest London IPO in years.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

