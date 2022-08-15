Ola Electric to produce electric cars in India in 2024

Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published

Softbank Group-backed (9984.T) Ola Electric will produce electric cars in India in 2024 with a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.

"This is the most ambitious car project ever undertaken in India," Aggarwal said while announcing the plans at a virtual event coinciding with India's Independence Day.

