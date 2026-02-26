Ola Electric Mobility (NSEI:OLAELEC) Price Target Decreased by 22.93% to 35.57

The average one-year price target for Ola Electric Mobility (NSEI:OLAELEC) has been revised to ₹ 35.57 / share. This is a decrease of 22.93% from the prior estimate of ₹ 46.16 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 20.20 to a high of ₹ 54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.56% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 25.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ola Electric Mobility. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLAELEC is 0.01%, an increase of 48.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.43% to 30,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,061K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,578K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLAELEC by 21.79% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,702K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,743K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLAELEC by 21.84% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,863K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 663K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 643K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

