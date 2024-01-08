News & Insights

Markets
OKYO

OKYO Pharma Says Phase 2 Study Of OK-101 Did Not Meet Primary Goal

January 08, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Monday said Phase 2 study of OK-101 ophthalmic solution in patients with dry eye disease did not meet its primary goal.

However, a statistically significant improvement was observed in both a sign endpoint of total conjunctival staining and two symptoms endpoints of dry eye disease, burning/stinging and blurred vision, the company said in a statement.

According to OKYO Pharma, this first-in-human trial of OK-101 established a clear and informed path for further development in Phase 3 registration trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKYO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.