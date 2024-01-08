OKYO Pharma Says Phase 2 Study Of OK-101 Did Not Meet Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Monday said Phase 2 study of OK-101 ophthalmic solution in patients with dry eye disease did not meet its primary goal.

However, a statistically significant improvement was observed in both a sign endpoint of total conjunctival staining and two symptoms endpoints of dry eye disease, burning/stinging and blurred vision, the company said in a statement.

According to OKYO Pharma, this first-in-human trial of OK-101 established a clear and informed path for further development in Phase 3 registration trials.

