OKYO Pharma Reports Positive Safety Data Profile For OK-101 In Dry Eye Disease

October 05, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Thursday announced positive safety data profile for OK-101, the company's drug candidate in Phase 2 study in patients with dry eye disease.

In the Phase 2 study, the participants are divided into three groups. One group is treated with 0.1% OK-101; the second with 0.05% OK-101; and the third with placebo, for a duration of 12 weeks.

More than 95% of patients have completed 4 weeks of dosing, with 72% completing 8 weeks, and 7.1% completing the entire 12-week trial. The dropout rate is 5.4% and unrelated to side effects.

Top-line data from the study is expected in December this year.

