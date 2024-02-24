OKYO Pharma (OKYO) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for OKYO Pharma (NasdaqCM:OKYO) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 325.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in OKYO Pharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKYO is 0.00%, an increase of 97.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 797.70% to 855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 758K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 96.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKYO by 386.94% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 35K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Cerity Partners holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.