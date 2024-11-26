OKYO Pharma to Highlight Innovations at BTIG Conference

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (OKYO) has released an update.

OKYO Pharma Limited is set to participate in the 4th Annual BTIG Ophthalmology Conference, showcasing their development of therapies for neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease, both significant conditions lacking FDA-approved treatments. The company will highlight its promising drug candidate, OK-101, which has shown positive results in recent trials. This involvement underscores OKYO Pharma’s commitment to advancing ophthalmic treatments in a rapidly growing market.

