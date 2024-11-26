News & Insights

OKYO Pharma to Highlight Innovations at BTIG Conference

November 26, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (OKYO) has released an update.

OKYO Pharma Limited is set to participate in the 4th Annual BTIG Ophthalmology Conference, showcasing their development of therapies for neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease, both significant conditions lacking FDA-approved treatments. The company will highlight its promising drug candidate, OK-101, which has shown positive results in recent trials. This involvement underscores OKYO Pharma’s commitment to advancing ophthalmic treatments in a rapidly growing market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

