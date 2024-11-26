OKYO Pharma to Highlight Innovations at BTIG Conference

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (OKYO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
OKYO Pharma Limited is set to participate in the 4th Annual BTIG Ophthalmology Conference, showcasing their development of therapies for neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease, both significant conditions lacking FDA-approved treatments. The company will highlight its promising drug candidate, OK-101, which has shown positive results in recent trials. This involvement underscores OKYO Pharma’s commitment to advancing ophthalmic treatments in a rapidly growing market.
For further insights into OKYO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.