OKYO Pharma CEO to Present Urcosimod Development for Neuropathic Corneal Pain at Bio International Convention 2025

OKYO Pharma's CEO will present on urcosimod at the Bio International Convention, focusing on neuropathic corneal pain treatment.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neuropathic corneal pain and inflammatory eye diseases, announced that CEO Dr. Gary S. Jacob will present at the Bio International Convention in Boston, MA, from June 16-19, 2025. His presentation will highlight urcosimod, the company's lead candidate aimed at treating neuropathic corneal pain, a serious condition affecting many individuals globally. Urcosimod, a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide agonist, has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects in preclinical trials and has shown promise in a completed Phase 2 trial for dry eye disease. The company continues to evaluate urcosimod in a Phase 2 trial for neuropathic corneal pain.

Potential Positives

CEO Gary S. Jacob is presenting at the Bio International Convention, which raises the company's profile in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Urcosimod, the lead clinical drug candidate, shows promise with significant statistical success in previous trials, indicating potential for addressing unmet medical needs in neuropathic corneal pain.

The ongoing Phase 2 trial for urcosimod in neuropathic corneal pain represents a crucial step in the drug development process, highlighting the company's commitment to innovative therapies for serious ocular conditions.

Potential Negatives

Dr. Jacob’s presentation focuses on a clinical trial involving a very small number of patients (17), which may raise concerns about the validity and generalizability of the trial results for neuropathic corneal pain.

Urcosimod is still in clinical-stage development with no FDA approval yet, indicating that the company has not yet brought a product to market despite ongoing research efforts.

The mention of limited success with current off-label treatments for NCP highlights the challenges and unmet need in the market, potentially affecting investor confidence in OKYO's ability to succeed with urcosimod.

FAQ

What is neuropathic corneal pain (NCP)?

Neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) is a debilitating ocular condition causing severe discomfort and sensitivity in the eyes, face, or head.

Who is presenting at the Bio International Convention?

Dr. Gary S. Jacob, CEO of OKYO Pharma, will present at the Bio International Convention in Boston.

What is urcosimod?

Urcosimod is OKYO’s lead clinical drug candidate designed to treat neuropathic corneal pain and improve dry eye disease symptoms.

When and where is the Bio International Convention 2025?

The Bio International Convention 2025 takes place from June 16–19, 2025, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

What are OKYO Pharma's main focuses?

OKYO Pharma focuses on developing innovative therapies for neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease, utilizing novel molecules.

Full Release



LONDON and NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:



OKYO



), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain, a severe ocular condition without an FDA approved therapy, and for inflammatory eye diseases, announced that its CEO, Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D., will be giving an oral presentation during the Bio International Convention in Boston, MA. Dr. Jacob’s presentation will cover the development of urcosimod, OKYO’s lead clinical drug candidate, to treat neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) which is a debilitating condition affecting many tens of thousands worldwide, and is characterized by chronic, severe eye discomfort.







Presentation Information:









Event:



Bio International Convention 2025







Presenter:



Dr. Gary S. Jacob, CEO of OKYO Pharma







Presentation Title:



Clinical Development of Urcosimod to Treat Neuropathic Corneal Pain







Convention Dates:



June 16–19, 2025







Location:



Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA







About Neuropathic Corneal Pain (NCP)









NCP



is a condition that causes severe pain and sensitivity of the eyes, face, or head. The exact cause of NCP is unknown but is thought to result from nerve damage to the



cornea



combined with



inflammation



. NCP, which can exhibit as a severe, chronic, debilitating condition in patients suffering from a host of ophthalmic conditions, is presently treated, with limited success, by various topical and systemic treatments in an off-label fashion.







About Urcosimod (formerly called OK-101)







Urcosimod is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide agonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response, as well as on neurons and glial cells in the dorsal root ganglion. Urcosimod was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating dry eye disease. Urcosimod has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing activities in mouse models of dry eye disease and corneal neuropathic pain, respectively, and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid anchor built into the drug molecule to potentially enhance the residence time of urcosimod within the ocular environment. Urcosimod showed clear statistical significance in multiple endpoints in a 240-patient Phase 2, multi-center, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial to treat dry eye disease, and is presently being evaluated in a just-completed randomized, placebo-controlled, double-masked Phase 2 trial involving 17 neuropathic corneal pain patients.







About OKYO







OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market. OKYO is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat neuropathic corneal pain and ocular diseases. In addition to the completed Phase 2 trial of urcosimod to treat dry eye disease patients, OKYO is also currently evaluating urcosimod to treat neuropathic corneal pain patients in a Phase 2 trial.





For further information, please visit



www.okyopharma.com



.









Enquiries:















OKYO Pharma Limited







Gary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer





917-497-7560











Business Development & Investor Relations







Paul Spencer





+44 (0)20 7495 2379











