OKYO Pharma Announces USAN Designation For OK-101, Now Called Urcosimod

February 12, 2025

(RTTNews) - OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has announced that its lead drug candidate, OK-101, has officially been assigned the United States Adopted Name or USAN "Urcosimod."

This name reflects the drug's role as a modulator of key inflammatory and neuropathic pathways, which are critical in treating ocular conditions like neuropathic corneal pain or NCP and dry eye disease or DED.

Urcosimod is currently undergoing clinical testing for NCP in a Phase 2 trial, which was initiated in October 2024.

The drug has previously shown positive results for DED, demonstrating pain-reducing effects and a favorable safety profile.

This designation marks a significant milestone in its development, further positioning Urcosimod as a promising treatment for these serious eye conditions that currently lack FDA-approved therapies.

Urcosimod leverages OKYO Pharma's lipid-conjugated small molecule platform, which targets ocular G-protein coupled receptors to reduce inflammation and pain at the source.

The company aims to release top-line Phase 2 results for NCP by the fourth quarter 2025.

