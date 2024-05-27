Okura Holdings Unveils Updated Board Structure

Okura Holdings Limited (HK:1655) has released an update.

Okura Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including the Executive Directors led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Katsuya Yamamoto, and the Independent Non-executive Directors. The Board has also established three committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—with specific members assigned as chairpersons and members of each committee.

For further insights into HK:1655 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.