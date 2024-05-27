News & Insights

Okura Holdings Unveils Updated Board Structure

May 27, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Okura Holdings Limited (HK:1655) has released an update.

Okura Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including the Executive Directors led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Katsuya Yamamoto, and the Independent Non-executive Directors. The Board has also established three committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—with specific members assigned as chairpersons and members of each committee.

