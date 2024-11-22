Okura Holdings Gains Strong Shareholder Backing at AGM

Okura Holdings Limited (HK:1655) has released an update.

Okura Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024. The resolutions, which included the re-election of directors and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors, were overwhelmingly supported by shareholders. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

