Okura Holdings Announces Executive Resignation

Okura Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of executive Director Mr. Toshiro Oe, effective from 25 May 2024, as he wishes to focus on his other business endeavors and personal matters. Mr. Oe’s departure is amicable, with no disputes reported with the Board, and his contributions during his tenure have been acknowledged with gratitude.

