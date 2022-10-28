Oktoberfest beer awarded EU seal of approval

The European Commission said on Friday it has made "Oktoberfestbier", brewed in Munich and made famous by the city's annual beer-guzzling festival, a protected geographical indicator of Germany.

The title is intended to guarantee the drink's quality while protecting against imitation and the misuse of product design, a spokesperson for the Commission's representation in Bavaria said.

One special feature of the beer is the use of water from deep springs in Munich in a production process that has been developed over centuries, he added.

