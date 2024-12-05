Okta upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Peter Weed upgraded Okta (OKTA) to Outperform from Market Perform.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OKTA:
- Okta CEO: Five of the top ten deals in the quarter were with the government
- Okta price target raised to $92 from $80 at Truist
- Okta price target raised to $105 from $103 at BMO Capital
- Okta price target raised to $96 from $92 at Scotiabank
- Okta price target raised to $90 from $75 at DA Davidson
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.