$OKTA stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OKTA stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $638,301,056 of trading volume.

$OKTA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OKTA:

$OKTA insiders have traded $OKTA stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACQUES FREDERIC KERREST has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 997,630 shares for an estimated $88,571,756 .

. TODD MCKINNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 690,589 shares for an estimated $53,494,631 .

. LARISSA SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,033 shares for an estimated $2,301,169 .

. BRETT TIGHE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,828,071 .

. JONATHAN JAMES ADDISON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,850 shares for an estimated $764,648.

$OKTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 340 institutional investors add shares of $OKTA stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OKTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKTA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY sold up to $100,000 on 01/21.

