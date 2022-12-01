Okta Spikes On Q3 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of Okta, Inc. (OKTA) are surging more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported 37 percent growth in third-quarter revenue to $481.04 million from $350.68 million last year. Subscription revenue was up 38 percent. Currently, shares are at $65.10, up 22.09 percent from the previous close of $53.32 on a volume of 6,804,516.

