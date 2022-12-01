Markets
OKTA

Okta Spikes On Q3 Revenue Growth

December 01, 2022 — 10:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Okta, Inc. (OKTA) are surging more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported 37 percent growth in third-quarter revenue to $481.04 million from $350.68 million last year. Subscription revenue was up 38 percent. Currently, shares are at $65.10, up 22.09 percent from the previous close of $53.32 on a volume of 6,804,516.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKTA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.