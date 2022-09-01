Okta Slides Despite Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Okta, Inc. (OKTA) shares are falling more than 29 percent on Thursday morning trade, despite the company reporting narrower loss for the second quarter than last year. The shares have been on the decline for the last few days.

According to Barron's, the business growth of Okta has been affected by unexpected problems with integrating the identity software company Auth0, which Okta acquired last year.

The independent identity provider reported quarterly loss of $210.47 million or $1.34 per share, compared to $276.68 million or $1.83 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $16 million or $0.10 per share.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects loss of $0.25-$0.24 per share and for the full year 2023, loss is projected to be in a range of $0.73-$0.70.

Currently, shares are at $64.40, down 29.54 percent from the previous close of $91.40 on a volume of 8,353,441.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.