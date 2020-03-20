Okta Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.28, changing hands as high as $124.80 per share. Okta Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $79.10 per share, with $142.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.47.

