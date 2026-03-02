Okta Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Okta OKTA is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 04.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, Okta expects revenues in the $748-$750 million range, indicating year-over-year growth of 10%. Current RPO is expected to be between $2.445 billion and $2.450 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 9%. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be in the range of 84-85 cents per share, assuming diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 185 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained steady at 85 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.97%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $749.10 million, indicating an increase of 9.84% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Okta’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 9.05%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for Okta prior to this announcement:

Factors to Note for Okta

OKTA’s expanding product portfolio, especially in security and identity governance, is expected to have helped it win clients, driving top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, customers with more than $100 thousand in ACV increased 7% year over year to 5,030.



Okta exited the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with more than 20,000 customers and $4.292 billion in Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs), reflecting strong growth prospects for subscription revenues. Current RPO jumped 13% year over year to $2.328 billion, highlighting the company’s strong forward 12-month revenue visibility. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, OKTA projects current RPO growth of 9% year over year.



Okta’s focus on innovation and the development of new products, such as Okta Identity Governance, Okta Privileged Access, Identity Security Posture Management and Okta for AI agents, is expected to have driven significant value for customers in the to-be-reported quarter. These solutions address complex identity challenges, reduce system complexity, and enhance security, making Okta a preferred choice for organizations seeking a unified identity platform.



The company’s focus on securing AI agents is expected to be a major growth driver in the to-be-reported quarter. With more than 100 customers already engaged in trials for Okta’s agentic security solutions, representing more than $200 million in existing annual recurring revenue (ARR), Okta is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for AI security solutions.



However, challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and stiff competition do not bode well for the company.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Okta has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

