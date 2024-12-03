Okta sees NRR ticking down ‘a little bit’ in Q4

Says license counts and MAUs are being scrutinized, and that NRR is macro-oriented in general. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on OKTA:
- OKTA Earnings: Shares Surge 18% after Crushing Estimates
- Okta Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance
- Okta reports Q3 adjusted EPS 67c, consensus 58c
- Okta sees Q4 adjusted EPS 73c-74c, consensus 67c
- Okta raises FY25 EPS view to $2.75-$2.76 from $2.58-$2.63
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.