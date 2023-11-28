News & Insights

Okta says hackers stole data for all customer support users in cyber breach

November 28, 2023 — 11:30 pm EST

Written by Utkarsh Shetti and Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Okta OKTA.O said on Tuesday that hackers stole information on all users of its customer support system in a network breach two months ago.

The San Francisco-based company notified customers that it has determined hackers downloaded a report containing data including names and email addresses of all clients that use its customer support system, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"While we do not have direct knowledge or evidence that this information is being actively exploited, we have notified all our customers that this file is an increased security risk of phishing and social engineering," Okta said.

Okta provides identity services such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication to secure logins for online applications and websites to customers, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

