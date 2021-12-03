Okta Rides on Fundamental Strength, Upbeat Outlook

Cloud-based identity management solutions provider Okta (OKTA) dropped after releasing its fiscal Q3 earnings. However, both the top and bottom lines beat consensus estimates.

Key Positives

The company continued to benefit from the growing adoption of cloud technology, digital transformation initiatives, and the rising popularity of Zero Trust identity security solutions.

Importantly, Okta has remained remarkably competitive against stalwarts like Microsoft (MSFT), a virtue that has possibly prompted the company to confidently raise its FY22 revenue guidance and provide an impressive preliminary FY23 revenue outlook.

Acceleration of the standalone Okta business was a positive, growing 40% year-over-year and 39% sequentially. Moreover, the company is also actively integrating the acquired identity management platform Auth0.

Expert Weighs in

Following the print, Needham analyst Alex Henderson looked into the company’s developments and weighed in on its prospects. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strong market demand for Okta’s solutions was reflected in its growing customer base. This strength is likely to sustain into the FY23, as observed from the preliminary revenue outlook of 37% year-over-year growth, which is more than Street estimates.

Henderson also brought to attention that when it comes to assessing a company’s growth, Okta prefers remaining performance obligations (RPO) to billings, as the latter is more volatile. RPO is the estimate of the revenues that a company is obligated to generate from its contracts over a defined period. Notably, total RPO increased 49% year-over-year in Q3.

Encouraged by the fundamental strength of the company, Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $320.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, the analyst consensus is, however, cautiously optimistic on the company’s prospects, with a Moderate Buy rating based on 9 Buys and 5 Holds. The average Okta price target of $270.38 indicates an upside potential of 22.6%.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Chandrima Sanyal did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

