Okta reports Q3 adjusted EPS 67c, consensus 58c

December 03, 2024 — 04:13 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $665M, consensus $649.64M. “Our solid Q3 results were underpinned by continued strong profitability and cash flow,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta (OKTA). “The focused investments we’ve made in our partner ecosystem, the public sector vertical, and large customers are materializing in our business with each of these areas contributing meaningfully to top-line growth. Okta’s commitment to innovation and elevating identity security is resonating with customers of all sizes as they look to Okta to modernize their identity infrastructure.”

