Okta Promotes Eric Kelleher To President And Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Okta, Inc. (OKTA), independent identity partner, announced Monday the appointment of Eric Kelleher as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this new role, Kelleher will continue to report to CEO and co-founder Todd McKinnon.

Kelleher will now oversee Okta's Marketing, Customer First, Company Operations, GTM Strategy & Operations, Business Technology, Data & Insights, Communications, and Okta for Good teams.

In addition, Eugenio Pace, Okta's President, Business Operations, has decided to retire at the end of March 2025 after nearly four years of exceptional leadership at Okta following the company's acquisition of Auth0.

Kelleher brings over 25 years of customer and global brand experience at successful SaaS companies including Okta, Salesforce, and LinkedIn. He has been with Okta since 2016 and will be forming a new Office of the COO organization focused on reigniting growth, championing the Okta Secure Identity Commitment, and building on Okta's reputation as the World's Identity Company.

Kelleher previously served as President, Customer Experience & Communications. He joined Okta from LinkedIn, where he built their first Customer Success organization and helped grow the Talent Solutions business to over $2 billion in revenue.

During his 11 years at Salesforce, he helped shape the SaaS playbook for cultivating a successful enterprise subscriber base, and helped the company grow from $50 million to $4 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.