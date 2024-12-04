Okta price target raised to $96 from $92 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $96 from $92 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company “handily beat” cRPO targets in Q3 but set an initial revenue guidance for FY26 that implies a momentum deceleration from here, the analyst tells investors. Okta’s operational incidents are weighing on momentum as new business goes elsewhere and existing customers are reticent to deploy more software, the firm adds. While the firm believes Okta is a top vendor in a key area of security, Scotiabank argues it is too early to step back into the stock.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OKTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.