Okta price target raised to $96 from $81 at Barclays

December 04, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $96 from $81 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company handily beat Q3 remaining performance obligation estimates, raised fiscal 2025 guidance metrics, and gave a preliminary outlook of 7% revenue growth for fiscal 2026, “and all those speak for themselves,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

