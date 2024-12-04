Okta price target raised to $96 from $81 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $96 from $81 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company handily beat Q3 remaining performance obligation estimates, raised fiscal 2025 guidance metrics, and gave a preliminary outlook of 7% revenue growth for fiscal 2026, “and all those speak for themselves,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OKTA:
- Okta price target raised to $100 from $85 at Jefferies
- Okta Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings
- Okta sees NRR ticking down ‘a little bit’ in Q4
- OKTA Earnings: Shares Surge 18% after Crushing Estimates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.