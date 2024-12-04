Okta price target raised to $96 from $81 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $96 from $81 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company handily beat Q3 remaining performance obligation estimates, raised fiscal 2025 guidance metrics, and gave a preliminary outlook of 7% revenue growth for fiscal 2026, “and all those speak for themselves,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OKTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.