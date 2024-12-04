Okta price target raised to $95 from $85 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $95 from $85 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a solid F3Q and F4Q outlook, but the preliminary FY26 commentary suggests a greater than expected growth deceleration next year.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OKTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.