Okta price target raised to $95 from $85 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $95 from $85 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a solid F3Q and F4Q outlook, but the preliminary FY26 commentary suggests a greater than expected growth deceleration next year.
