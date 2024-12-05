News & Insights

Okta price target raised to $95 from $80 at Wells Fargo

December 05, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $95 from $80 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes shares of Okta gapped up 15% after market close, despite a weak preliminary guide for FY26. That said, the estimate reset is likely what investors were waiting for, given that CRPO is growing +13% year-over-year, implying guidance is conservative, Wells says.

