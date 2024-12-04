Okta price target raised to $92 from $80 at Truist

Truist analyst Joel Fishbein raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $92 from $80 but keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results, but its preliminary FY26 top-line guidance was lower than consensus, reflecting a deceleration in its business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Okta is seeing strength with large customers and success in its public sector vertical, but its new logos and selling to the SMB space continues to remain a challenge, the firm added.

