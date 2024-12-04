Okta price target raised to $123 from $116 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $123 from $116 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm notes Okta’s Q3 delivered another quarter of low-to-mid 2% beat vs. guide, and full year was raised by more than 2-times the beat. With that said, Bernstein notes that growth rate continues to decelerate.
