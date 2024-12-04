Okta price target raised to $105 from $95 at Baird

Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $105 from $95 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they exceeded expectations across the board with accelerating cRPO growth and total RPO growth, driven by strong pipeline execution on upsell/cross-sell and margin expansion.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OKTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.